Prime Video shared an official trailer for “The Boys Season 2,” which is scheduled to premiere on the platform on September 4th. The series was recently renewed for a third season on Prime Video, and select members of the cast and crew hosted a virtual panel during last month’s Comic-Con at Home event to talk about the upcoming season.

Fans should also catch the “Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys” series, which will be hosted and executive produced by Aisha Tyler. That show is expected to premiere on Prime Video on August 28th and will start with a retrospective look at the series.

You can add “The Boys Season 2” to your watchlist right here on Prime Video, so you don’t forget about the premiere. The second season will start with three episodes, and the last five episodes of the season will release one-week at a time through October 9th.

The recent video is the official trailer, following the clips and teasers that Amazon Studios released over the last few months to get fans excited for the new episodes.

The season description reads, “In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.”

The show features Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Aya Cash, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, and Nathan Mitchell.

If you’re new to the show, the series description adds, “The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven”, and their formidable Vought backing.”

Amazon Studios released the official trailer on Tuesday morning. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Get ready for another round of taking Supes down! #TheBoys Season 2 is coming in hot, mates… are you ready?”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.