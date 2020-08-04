Shudder and RLJE Films released a trailer for “Z,” the latest horror-thriller from director Brandon Christensen. The movie stars Keegan Connor Tracy, Jett Klyne, Sean Rogerson, Sara Canning, Stephen McHattie, and Chandra West, with a script from Christensen and Colin Minihan,

The official synopsis reads, “When Beth’s son brings home an imaginary friend named “Z,” she becomes concerned that he is falling too deep into a world of make believe. He starts to display extremely destructive behavior, blaming Z for all of his actions. But after he gets kicked out of school, Beth is forced to find a solution. She medicates her son, making him unable to see his imaginary companion. But now Beth sees Z…and he wants to be her friend.”

The movie is slated to release On-Demand and on digital platforms on September 1st. You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

If you’re a fan of the genre, you can also keep “The Pale Door” on your radar. Aaron B. Koontz directed the western-themed horror-thriller, which will release in select theaters on August 21st, the same day that the movie releases On-Demand and on digital. The film stars Devin Druid, Zachary Knighton, Noah Segan, Stan Shaw, Pat Healy, Bill Sage, Melora Walters, and Natasha Bassett.

RLJE Films also picked up the rights to Shudder’s “Prevenge,” which will be released on Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray on August 18th. That thriller stars Gemma Whelan, Kate Dickie, and Jo Hartley.

The description reads, “In Prevenge, Ruth’s misanthropic unborn baby speaks to her from the womb, coaching her to lure and ultimately kill her unsuspecting victims. Struggling with her conscience, loneliness, and a strange strain of prepartum madness, Ruth must ultimately choose between redemption and destruction at the moment of motherhood.”

