Netflix started teasing “The Devil All The Time,” which is currently slated to premiere on the platform on September 16th. The movie features an all-star cast, including Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clark, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen.

Netflix shared a gallery of images on social media on Monday afternoon, telling followers, “Here’s your first look at THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, a midwestern gothic tale from Antonio Campos.” The film wrapped filming in Spring 2019, filming in Alabama around Anniston, Birmingham. Jacksonville, Helena, and Riverside.

The film is based on the 2011 novel by Donald Ray Pollock. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

Bill Skarsgård plays Willard Russell in the film, with Michael Banks Repeta playing the 9-year old version of Arvin Russell. Jason Clarke and Riley Keough play Carl and Sandy Henderson respectively. Robert Pattinson plays Preston Teagardin in the movie, with Tom Holland playing the older version of Arvin Russell.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see a trailer for the movie, but that video should be released sometime over the next few weeks.

Netflix’s August slate includes the dance-troupe movie “Work It” on August 7th, followed by “(Un)Well” on August 12th. The other standouts on the schedule include “Trinkets: Season 2” on August 25th, followed by “Away” on September 4th, and “Ratched” on September 18th.

Future Netflix content includes the “Enola Holmes” movie and the “Trial of the Chicago Seven” documentary.

If you’re a fan of Tom Holland, there are several projects you should keep on your radar. Holland is starring in “Cherry” from directors Anthony and Joe Russo, alongside Thomas Lennon, Kelli Berglund, and Ciara Bravo. The actor is also starring in the sci-fi dystopian drama “Chaos Walking” with Daisy Ridley, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo, David Oyelowo, and Mads Mikkelsen. His future projects include the long-delayed “Uncharted” movie, as well as the next Spider-Man installment.

