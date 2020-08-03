Amazon Studios confirmed that “Hunters” is returning for a second season. The studio made the confirmation on social media on Monday afternoon, telling followers on the show’s official social media accounts, “record scratch – freeze frame. You heard it here first. #HuntersTV will be back for Season 2.”

David Weil created the drama series and serves as an executive producer. Weill also serves as co-showrunner with Nikki Toscano. The show stars Greg Austin, Dylan Baker, Jeannie Berlin, Tiffany Boone, Henry Hunter Hall, Carol Kane, Kate Mulvany, Al Pacino, and Josh Radnor.

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Nelson McCormick, David Ellender, Jordan Peele, and Win Rosenfeld also serve as executive producers on the series, and Amazon Studios produces the show with Monkeypaw and Sonar.

The official description reads, “Inspired by true events, HUNTERS follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.”

You can add “Hunters” to your watchlist right here on Prime Video and binge through the first season.

“Hunters” is one of several popular series on Prime Video, including “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Goliath,” “Sneaky Pete,” “The Expanse,” “Modern Love,” “The Boys,” “Hanna,” “Carnival Row,” and “Undone.”

If you’re looking for a movie to stream on Prime Video, Lili Reinhart’s “Chemical Hearts” adaptation is set to premiere on August 21st. Reinhart also serves as an executive producer on the film, and stars with Austin Abrams, Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Coral Pena, and C.J. Hoff. The adaptation is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 21st, and you can add the movie to your watchlist right here on Amazon.

