One week after its debut, Taylor Swift’s album folklore is the top-selling album of 2020. Swift’s latest release is the #1 album in the world according to Republic Records, with global sales reaching over 2M worldwide, with over 500M total streams on audio and video. Not bad for an album’s first week on the charts.

The new folklore album also reached #1 on iTunes in more than 85 countries and marks the biggest UK debut for a female artist in 2020. The album is now Swift’s most-streamed album in its first week in the UK, and a Best Seller on Amazon.

The lead single from the album, “cardigan,” debuted at the top of the Global Spotify chart, claiming the most daily Spotify streams in 2020. It also reached #1 on iTunes song chart and was the most added song at Top 40 and Hot AC radio airplay charts nationwide. The song was also added straight to the A list on BBC Radio 1 in the UK.

Taylor Swift is the only female artist to have seven albums each sell at least 500K copies in a single week. Those albums are Fearless, Speak Now, RED, 1989, reputation, Lover, and now folklore. She is also the first and only female artist in the 21st century to score five #1 studio albums in the UK. The new folklore album boasts the most first-week album streams by a female artist in the UK in 2020 and biggest first-week album streams of Taylor Swift’s career in the UK.

These latest achievements follow a series of records set by folklore. Last week, the album shattered the global record for first-day album streams on Spotify by a female artist with 80.6M streams and delivered the most-streamed pop album on Apple Music in 24 hours with 35.47M streams. Additionally, folklore set the U.S. and Worldwide Amazon Music Indie/Alternative Streaming Record.

The album itself is the ten-time Grammy Award-winning artist’s eighth album. Earlier this week, Taylor received five 2020 MTV Video Music Award nominations. “The Man” received nominations in top categories, including “Video Of The Year” and “Best Direction,” which marks Taylor’s first award nomination in a directing role. Taylor also received nominations in categories including “Best Pop,” “Best Art Direction,” and “Video For Good.”

