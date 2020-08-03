Apple TV+ released a first look image from “Long Way Up,” a new motorcycle series starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. The show reunites the best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world. The first three episodes of “Long Way Up” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 18, and new episodes will roll out weekly.

The description reads, “Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting edge technology on the backs of their electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.”

The new series will follow Ewan and Charley as they journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and up through Colombia, Central America and Mexico. Also joining them are their longtime collaborators, directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin following them in their electric Rivians.

“Long Way Up” is a new original series that follows Ewan and Charley’s previous adventures in “Long Way Round” and “Long Way Down.”

The series joins AppleTV’s slate of unscripted series and films including the recently announced “Fireball,” an original feature documentary directed by acclaimed filmmaker Werner Herzog and Professor Clive Oppenheimer. AppleTV is also set to premiere the 2020 Sundance US Grand Jury Prize award-winning documentary, “Boys State”; and the acclaimed, five-time Emmy nominated – including for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special – “Beastie Boys Story.”

AppleTV didn’t release a trailer for the new motorcycle series at this time, so fans of the actor will have to wait a little longer to get an extended preview of the limited series.

