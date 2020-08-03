Shout Studios’ “Misbehaviour” will hit select theaters nationwide and VOD platforms on September 25th. Philippa Lowthorpe directed the history-drama, which features Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Manville, Rhys Ifans, and Greg Kinnear.

The movie’s official description reads, “In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet with over 100 million viewers. Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition. Not only that, when the show resumed, the result caused uproar: the winner was not the Swedish favourite but Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. In a matter of hours, a global audience had witnessed the patriarchy driven from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty turned on its head.”

If you missed the official trailer for “Misbehaviour” that released earlier this week, you can watch that video below. You’ll have to check local listings to see if the film is releasing in your area over the next few weeks, but you’ll have the option to catch the movie on VOD services if theaters in your area are closed.

“Antebellum,” “Saint Maud,” “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” and “The New Mutants” are still on the August box office schedule, but that could change at any moment. The September box office slate currently includes “Bill and Ted “Tenet” on September 3rd and “The King’s Man” on September 18th. Moviegoers will just have to keep these films on their radar, and check in with their local theaters week-to-week.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

