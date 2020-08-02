The IFC Films thriller “The Rental” remained at the top of the box office this weekend, taking the number-one spot for the second week in a row. The film is the latest thriller to find success across Drive-Ins and specialty theaters while the major releases are on hold. Previous thrillers at the top of the charts include “The Relic,” “Becky,” and “The Wretched.”

Directed by Dave Franco, “The Rental” brought in $317K across 242 locations. The film stars Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand.

If you happen to live near a Drive-In, or your local theaters are currently opened, you can catch the movie this week. The description reads, “Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light.”

The national box office is in a state of limbo while theaters eagerly await the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on September 3rd. Theaters have started screening former favorites over the summer, and those films rounded out the top five at the box office.

“The Goonies” landed in second-place at the domestic box office this weekend with $150K, followed by “Jurassic Park” with $117K. “Back to the Future” brought in $107K, while “The Big Ugly” landed in fifth-place overall with a $105K weekend.

Smaller films like “Antebellum,” “Saint Maud,” and “The New Mutants” are hoping for an August release, but we’ll have to play it week-to-week. Moviegoers will have to track the release dates for the upcoming films, while also keeping tabs on their local theater. You should also check local infections rate, and read-up on what your local theater is doing to keep you safe.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

