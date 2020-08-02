SYFY’s hit series “Wynonna Earp” returned after a 2-year hiatus, and Season 4 began with an impressive 1.2M multiplatform views. According to the network, the premiere episode delivered 656K P2+ in L3, besting the Season 3 premiere by 11%. The show’s loyal fans have been busy celebrating the series return for the past month, and the week leading up the Season premiere helped rocked the show to the top of social media platforms.

The premiere was part of SYFY’s all Wynonna all weekend long event, which included online watch parties that sparked conversations and admiration on social media. The cast of the series returned to San Diego Comic-Con last week to hype the new season, which currently airs Sundays at 10/9c on SYFY.

“Wynonna Earp is a bona fide phenomenon,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks – USA & SYFY. “Not only did it return for its fourth season stronger than its third, the resilience and passion of the Earpers continues to shine across social media, ‘cons and more.”

On premiere day, July 26, “Wynonna Earp” was the top most social program across all of television outside of the sports genre. The show’s premiere even beat regular winners like “90 Day Fiancé” and “The Chi,” and also topped “The Alienist” and “Yellowstone.” During the premiere, #WynonnaWatchParty trended at #2 in the United States on Twitter.

In the highly anticipated lead up to the Season 4 premiere throughout July, Wynonna Earp saw an estimated 22.3M impressions across Twitter.

The Wynonna Earp panel at SDCC at Home earned over 400K views to date, ranking #8 in all of TV and Streaming for the 4-day virtual festival across the official SDCC YouTube Page. The Wynonna Earp panel was one of the few success stories during the event, highlighting the show’s incredible fanbase.

Due to the enforced production break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the show’s first 6 episodes will culminate in a mid-season finale on Sunday, August 30 at 10/9c on SYFY. Production on the final 6 episodes of the fourth season has resumed in Calgary.

The season description reads, “In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.