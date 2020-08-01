Courteney Cox is the latest actor to be tied to the upcoming “Scream 5” movie, which has already hooked David Arquette. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are expected to direct the film, working from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

News that David Arquette would reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley hit the internet back in May, but the studio hasn’t officially released the full cast list, and the story and timeline are still under wraps. David Arquette said in a statement at the time, “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new.”

Details on the production are murky at best because of the ongoing health crisis, but production could start this fall. Cox is returning to the franchise, and she will most likely reprise her role as Gale Weathers.

Radio Silence broke the news to Deadline saying, “We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!”

After Deadline broke the news, Cox posted an image of an iconic Scream mask on her Instagram page to tease her fans.

The original “Scream” movie hit theaters back in 1996 and featured Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, and a quick appearance by Drew Barrymore. The original slasher made over $173M for the studio and put “Scream 2” into production. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Jada Pinkett Smith appeared in the follow-up film in 1997, and the sequel made over $172M.

“Scream 3” released in 2000, and the third movie featured David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Liev Schreiber, and brought in almost $162M worldwide. “Scream 4” brought back Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, and the movie added Lucy Hale to the cast. The fourth installment fell short of the other releases and made $97M globally in 2011. The franchise has been slumbering ever since.

With Cox and Arquette back in the mix, the studio just needs to add Campbell to the cast list to complete the trifecta. No other confirmations have been announced at this time.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.