Rihanna and Kendo Brands launched the performer’s second global beauty brand, Fenty Skin, following the artist’s 2017 Fenty Beauty launch. The company stated that the highly-anticipated skincare brand “is the culmination of her global experiences, personal skincare journey, and unwavering mission to provide simple solutions for all skin tones and types.”

The line introduces clean, value-packed, multitasking products that also feature earth-conscious packaging and formulas.

The company’s statement added, “After years of feeling overwhelmed by all the skincare choices and a bad experience with a product that discolored her skin as a teen, Rihanna dreamed of creating a line that was easy and effective. Now, she’s created an approachable skincare brand built on years of unparalleled experience, access, and education, representing everything she wished she had known when she was younger. With Fenty Skin, Rihanna shares her real-life routine for achieving a bright, healthy-looking complexion. Known together as the “Fenty Skin Start’rs”, her regimen includes three 2-in-1 products.”

The three products are detailed below, as described by the Fenty Skin brand.

Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25), a makeup remover-cleanser with a creamy lather to remove dirt, oil, and longwear makeup without drying out the skin.

Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28), a game-changing toner-serum hybrid that targets pores, improves the look of dark spots, brightens, smooths, and fights shine—all without stripping skin.

Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35), a moisturizer-sunscreen that’s lightweight, oil-free, and truly invisible on all skin tones with its subtle pink hue. It claps back at dehydration, discoloration, and dark spots, and is makeup-friendly – no pilling or flashback. Plus, it’s refillable.

Fenty Skin features vegan, gluten-free, and oil-free formulas, and combines globally sourced ingredients, like vitamin C-rich Barbados cherry, with other skincare ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

The company added, “Rihanna wanted Fenty Skin to be a complete sensorial experience, so the products feature warm, tropical scents inspired by their ingredients like Barbados cherry, coconut, and fresh desert melon. Making sure everyone could use it and see visible results was essential to Rihanna, so every Fenty Skin product was tested on all skin tones, textures, and types.”

As we mentioned earlier, Fenty Skin’s packaging is earth-conscious. The brand eliminated boxes where possible, incorporated post-consumer recycled materials, and created refill systems where feasible. Rihanna also welcomes skincare expert and licensed esthetician, Sean Garrette, as Fenty Skin Ambassador.

Fenty Skin launches exclusively on FentySkin.com starting July 31st, with international shipping.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.