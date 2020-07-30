The “Warrior” drama series will return for a ten-episode second season in October, exclusively on Cinemax. The series is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, and was created by and is executive produced by Jonathan Tropper, along with Justin Lin, and Shannon Lee. The series will be available on-demand and on MaxGo.

The series description reads, “Warrior is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century. The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hop Wei, one of Chinatown’s most powerful Tongs (Chinese organized crime family). Season two follows rival Chinatown Tongs as they fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese fervor that threatens to destroy them all.”

The second season of “Warrior” features returning series regulars Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Andrew Koji, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung. Season two will add series regulars Dustin Nguyen, Chen Tang, Miranda Raison, and recurring series regular Maria Elena Laas.

The series is produced for CINEMAX by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment; created and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper. Justin Lin and Andrew Schneider executive produce on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment. Shannon Lee executive produces for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Executive produced by Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey. Co-executive produced by Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott and Josh Stoddard.

