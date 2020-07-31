Razer announced the company’s new esports headset called the Razer BlackShark V2. The device features the all-new Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers, along with the Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic with USB Sound Card and advanced passive noise cancellation. The big upgrade is THX Spatial Audio’s new Game Profiles feature, which is making its debut with the launch of the device.

Razer developed the new 50mm audio driver for the BlackShark V2, and included the new custom-tuned microphone and passive noise canceling earcups to standout in the esports market. The drivers use titanium-coated diaphragms, and the design separates the audio frequencies, which allow for the individual tuning of the high, mid and low ranges. The THX Spatial Audio is compatible with stereo, 5.1, and 7.1 sources.

Razer added, “The advanced THX spatial algorithms and world modelling technology, combined with unprecedented user-customization options, deliver a 360-degree soundscape tuned to each player’s ears. THX Spatial Audio makes locating enemies, avoiding whizzing bullets, and detecting nearby threats easy and natural, giving gamers and esports athletes the infamous Razer ‘unfair advantage’.”

“Working with pro-players, we identified key areas where esports headsets needed to improve – positional audio, clarity of communications and noise cancellation,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “By addressing these three areas and implementing the solutions into the BlackShark V2, we’ve created a formidable headset. And by adding in the new THX Game Profiles, we’ve made the formidable into the unbeatable.”

The company also detailed the HyperClear Cardioid Microphone with USB Sound Card, which eliminates sounds from the back and sides for speech clarity. The open housing design of the removable microphone offers minimal pick-up interference for a more accurate capture and recreation of your voice. The additional USB Sound Card provides advanced microphone controls for even further tuning, and these features include Mic Boost, Voice Gate, Volume Normalization, Microphone Equalizer, and Ambient Noise Reduction.

“We’ve tested the Razer BlackShark V2 prototype and were quickly convinced of its advantages in games,” said Tal “Fly” Aizik from Evil Geniuses. “Using it in many training sessions, it was comfortable to wear, and both the game and mic sound quality are excellent – it really let me stay focused on my game.”

Making a debut on August 6, THX Game Profiles offer games-specific, customized profiles, certified by the game developers, THX Game Profiles allow players to enjoy their games the way they were truly meant to sound, providing a realistic and immersive experience.

THX Game Profiles feature two distinct modes: THX Environmental Mode for lifelike sound and the most immersive experience or THX Competitive Mode, with more emphasis on spatial awareness and directional cues, for the quicker and more accurate locating of enemies.

THX Game Profiles currently support 18 multiplayer and competitive titles, including “Apex Legends,” “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” “Valorant,” “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” and others – with more titles due over the coming months. Working directly with the game designers, Razer is using the THX Game Profiles to allow developers for each game to create custom room and environment specifications in advance, from echoing hallways to large outdoor areas.

With its wired 3.5mm audio jack connection, the Razer BlackShark V2 is compatible with any 3.5mm jack enabled device, including PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and many mobile devices. The additional USB Sound Card is compatible with Windows 10 PCs only.

The Razer BlackShark V2 will retail for $99, and the Razer BlackShark V2 X Entry Level Esports Gaming Headset will retail for $59. You can compare Razer’s current lineup on the company’s official storefront right here on Amazon.

