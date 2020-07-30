Focus Features dropped an official trailer for “Kajillionaire,” a crime-drama scheduled to release on September 18th. Miranda July wrote and directed the movie, which stars Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins, Evan Rachel Wood, and Gina Rodriguez.

The description reads, “A profoundly moving and wildly original comedy. Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.”

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Youree Henley produced the movie.

Evan Rachel Wood is also expected to star in Richard Raymond’s biopic “One Thousand Paper Cranes” with Jim Sturgess and Shinobu Terajima. Wood currently plays the role of Dolores Abernathy in the hit sci-fi series “Westworld.”

Gina Rodriguez is starring in Netflix’s “Awake” with Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barry Pepper, and Julia Dyan. The description reads, “After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind.”

Focus Features released an official trailer for the movie on social media on Thursday afternoon, and you can watch the trailer below for a better look at the movie. The video features the song “Mr. Lonely” performed by Angel Olsen & Emile Mosseri (the film’s composer). The song and the soundtrack will also release in September. The box office schedule is still changing week-to-week, so we will have to wait and see which films open against “Kajillionaire,” if the film does end up opening in theaters.

