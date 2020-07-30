Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting announced a partnership to launch a new horror streaming network set to premiere during this year’s Halloween season. The new partnership will make Bloody Disgusting a free source for premium horror content, offering a mix of horror classics, contemporary cult favorites, and original programming. The platform could be a rival to AMC’s Shudder service, which is a paid hub for content in the horror-thriller genre.

The channel will be distributed as a free ad-supported linear television channel, as well as an ad-supported VOD service across connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, and web-based services. Cinedigm will push the channel to more than 60 partners globally, which includes distribution partners such as Vizio, Samsung, Xumo, Tubi, and more.

The Bloody Disgusting channel will celebrate all things horror alongside feature presentations of their original films. New programming from Jon Grilz’ Creepy, Bloody Disgusting’s Boo Crew, SCP Archives, Horror Queers, and This Week in Horror will also debut on the network this October, and there are special trick-or-treat events planned for Halloween.

Cinedigm will also provide content from its catalog, which includes hundreds of popular horror titles like “The Collector,” “Psycho,” “White Zombie,” and “Tales from the Crypt” to foreign favorites such as “Destroy All Monsters,” “World of Kanako,” and “Tenebrae.”

“We are excited to bring our slate of original programming and network of podcasts to new audiences through this partnership. Cinedigm is the perfect partner to help bring this network to market,” said Tom Owen, President of Bloody Disgusting.

“For nearly twenty years, Bloody Disgusting has been a leading tastemaker and the top media destination for the massive global horror fanbase,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “Our goal is to partner with the market leader when we launch new channels, and in the horror genre, there is no better partner than Bloody Disgusting. We are excited to scare the hell out of the world together.”

The deal was negotiated on behalf of Cinedigm by Josh Thomashow and Jake Rubin.

