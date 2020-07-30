ViacomCBS announced an expanded slate for CBS All Access, the company’s on-demand, and live-action streaming service. The company announced that over 3,500 episodes across BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, and more are coming to the platform, in addition to the long list of originals already planned for the service.

CBS All Access also stated that “Kamp Koral,” the first spinoff from Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob Squarepants, will launch on the platform. CBS All Access is already scheduled to be the home of “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” which is slated to release in 2021. This will give CBS All Access a SpongeBob hub on the platform, allowing subscribers to binge through hours and hours of Bikini Bottom content.

The service also began rolling out a new UI across all major device platforms today with enhanced personalization and discovery features, including advanced recommendations, curated homepages, new content categories, and central hubs for ViacomCBS’ brands.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting evolution of CBS All Access into the subscription streaming home for ViacomCBS and a preview of what’s to come,” said Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS and President & Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Digital. “As the first Network to market with a branded direct-to-consumer service more than five years ago, we have the advantage and experience of building it from the ground up, establishing distribution points across all major platforms, creating a service with high user engagement and low churn, and crafting a robust slate of exclusive originals from which we continue to build. By bringing the valuable IP and creative capabilities from across ViacomCBS together in one product, we will deliver to consumers a compelling and differentiated service with something for everyone across news, live sports and on-demand entertainment in every genre.”

CBS All Access will add more than 30,000 episodes and movies from ViacomCBS’ library of series and movies, and plans to launch new originals across genres. The live content will include national and local news, events, and live sports. According to the announcement, ViacomCBS will debut the full and rebranded service in early 2021.

The new content from BET includes all seasons of “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “Hit the Floor,” “Single Ladies,” and more. Comedy Central is adding all seasons of “Chappelle’s Show,” “Strangers with Candy,” six prior seasons of “Reno 911!” and others.

CBS All Access will also add seasons of “Laguna Beach” and “Snooki & Jwoww,” as well as prior seasons of “Teen Mom 2,” “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” “Floribama Shore,” and “Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection” from MTV.

The Nickelodeon content coming to the platform includes all seasons of “Avatar: Last Airbender,” “Rugrats,” “SpongeBob Squarepants,” “Danny Phantom,” “The Legend of Korra” and “Sam & Cat.” Other programs include “Hot in Cleveland,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “Love & Hip Hop.”

These join other programs currently slated for the service, like “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Big Brother” content, “Star Trek Discovery,” “The Untitled Richard Linklater Project,” “The Stand,” as well as hits like “The Good Fight,” “Twilight Zone,” “Star Trek Picard,” “No Activity,” “Why Women Kill,” and “The Thomas John Experience.”

In 2021, CBS All Access plans to launch “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” “The Harper House,” and “Guilty Party.” The platform’s expanded sports programming kicks off next week with the conclusion of the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.