Disney+ will add “Ant-Man and the Wasp” to the platform in August. The Marvel installment will be available to stream on August 14th, the same day that “Zombies 2” and “The Greatest Showman” release on the platform.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” was the sequel to the 2015 hit “Ant-Man,” and it was the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie opened in July with a $75M debut weekend and went on to make over $610M worldwide.

In “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices, as both the superhero Ant-Man and a father, in the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War.” As he struggles to center his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission to rescue Janet van Dyne from the Quantum Realm. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp, all while attempting to serve house arrest, assist fast talking-Luis (Michael Peña) and the X-con Security crew, and thwart the efforts of a new adversary called Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and her ally Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne).

Peyton Reed returned to the franchise to direct “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” which stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produced the film, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Charles Newirth, and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay.

“Zombies 2” is the sequel to Disney Channel’s “Zombies.” The musical stars Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Trevor Tordjman, Kylee Russell, Carla Jeffery, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, Ariel Martin, Kingston Foster, James Godfrey, Naomi Snieckus, Tony Nappo, Jasmine Renee Thomas, Emilia McCarthy, and Noah Zulfikar.

