Disney+ announced a new contemporary adaptation of Anna Sewell’s classic 19th-century novel, “Black Beauty,” and the live-action movie will premiere on the streaming service later this year. The film features Oscar winner Kate Winslet as the voice of “Black Beauty” and stars Mackenzie Foy as Jo Green; Iain Glen as John Manly; and Claire Forlani as Mrs. Winthorp.

The description reads, “Black Beauty is a wild mustang born free in the American west. When she is captured and taken away from family, her story intertwines with that of 17-year old Jo Green, similarly grieving over the loss of her parents. The two slowly develop a bond that is built on love, respect and mutual healing.”

Ashley Avis directed the new adaptation and wrote the screenplay. Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer produced the film, with Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters, and Jon Brown servings as executive producers. Dylan Tarason is a co-producer, with Genevieve Hofmeyr serving as the South African producer. “Black Beauty” is produced by Constantin Film and JB Pictures.

The Disney+ August slate includes the premiere of “The One and Only Ivan,” which is an adaptation of the award-winning book about a very special gorilla. “The One and Only Ivan” is directed by Thea Sharrock from a screenplay by Mike White. The movie is a hybrid of live-action and CGI, and stars Bryan Cranston, with Sam Rockwell as the voice of Ivan; Angelina Jolie as the voice of Stella; Danny DeVito as the voice of Bob the dog; Helen Mirren as the voice of Snickers the poodle; Brooklynn Prince as the voice of Ruby; Ramon Rodriquez as the mall employee George; Ariana Greenblatt as George’s daughter Julia; and Chaka Khan as the voice of Henrietta the chicken.

Other titles on the schedule include “Magic Camp” and “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.”

Disney didn’t announce a premiere date for “Black Beauty” at this time, so fans of the original novel will have to keep this movie on their radar over the next few months.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.