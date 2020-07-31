SYFY is launching Metal Crush Mondays in August, which will feature Metal Artists like Corey Taylor (Slipknot/ Stone Sour), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Pustulus Maximus and the Berserker Blother (GWAR) and others. The event starts on August 3rd, and SYFY’s programming slate includes interviews conducted by Whitney Moore.

The network added, “In segments surrounding “metal” movies, artists including Corey Taylor (Slipknot/ Stone Sour), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Jonathan Davis (Korn), Maria Brinks (In This Moment), GWAR and more, share their love for sci-fi, fantasy and horror… discuss the organic crossover between genre and heavy metal… and watch and discuss the SYFY movie of the week.”

Additionally, fans will be able to go online to SYFY WIRE’s YouTube page or listen to an original limited-series podcast (available on SYFY.com and major podcast platforms), for full conversations that dig deeper into each artist’s favorite sci-fi and horror content, metal inspirations and more.

“We know there’s a natural connection between fans of metal and genre,” shared SVP of SYFY WIRE and personal heavy metal aficionado, Sandy Deane. “SYFY is bringing both together in a way that may seem surprising to some, but makes perfect sense to us.”

The full Metal Crush Mondays lineup includes “Lake Placid” on August 3rd with Pustulus Maximus, Berserker Blother, and Andy Black; followed by “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” on August 10th with Heidi Shepard (Butcher Babies), Ash Costello (New Years Day), and Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust).

On August 17th, you can watch “Underworld: Blood Wars” with Scott Ian (Anthrax) and Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica); then you can watch the 2007 version of “Halloween” with Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Jonathan Davis (Korn), Maria Brinks (In This Moment), and Wendy Dio on August 24th.

If you’re a fan of the two genres, it’s a win-win. Most of the movies start at 7:30pm ET on SYFY, but “Halloween” is airing at 9pm ET.

