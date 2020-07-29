After a few clips and teasers, Prime Video released an official trailer for “Chemical Hearts,” starring Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams, Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Coral Pena, and C.J. Hoff.

The adaptation is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 21st, and you can add the movie to your watchlist right here on Amazon for something new to stream next month.

The description reads, “Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he’s been hoping for just hasn’t happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her — or at least the person he thinks she is.”

Richard Tanne directed the movie and wrote the adaptation. Lili Reinhart served as an executive producer on the project, with Alex Saks and Richard Tanne serving as producers.

Reinharts stars in the CW series “Riverdale,” which was renewed for a fifth season this year. The show will return to a new schedule, with the CW adding “Walker” and “Kung Fu” to its roster. There will be a new DC adaptation as well, called “Superman & Louis,” joining other DC properties like “Batwoman,” “Supergirl,” “The Flash,” “Black Lightning,” and others.

Amazon released the official trailer on social media on Wednesday morning, reminding fans of the novel that they have the adaptation to watch at the end of the summer. If you missed the earlier teasers and clips, you can watch the promotional video for a better look at the adaptation.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.