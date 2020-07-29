Solstice Studios confirmed that the upcoming thriller “Unhinged” will open in theaters on August 21st. The film will be the first wide release in American movie theaters since the shutdown and stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie.

John Fithian, President and CEO of the National Association of Theater Owners, stated, “On behalf of the U.S. exhibition community, I want to thank Solstice Studios for their commitment to bringing Unhinged to theaters, and for doing their part to help reinvigorate the theatrical movie business. Movie theaters are able to safely reopen with thorough health and safety measures in many states across the country, but if studios wait until 100% of the theaters are open, it will be too late. We need supporters like Solstice Studios, and Unhinged is the perfect film to kick off the opening of theaters to capture the last weeks of summer box office, followed by Tenet on Labor Day weekend and a strong fall schedule.”

It should be pointed out that the National Association of Theater Owners is eager to get moviegoers back in theaters as quickly as possible. When movies theaters closed back in March, the new-cases in the United States were counted by the dozens, and this week, the United States is topping 65k-72K a day.

The movie’s description reads, “Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we’ve all experienced- road rage – to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.”

“Unhinged” opened at the top of the box office in Germany, a country that has done a much better job at stemming new infections, and will release in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK on July 30th. The film won’t be available everywhere, since many states are still under lockdown because of rising COVID-19 cases, so you’ll need to check local listings to see if your local theater is open, and screening new movies.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

