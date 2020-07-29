Netflix is teasing the follow-up season of “The Umbrella Academy” again, this time sharing a look at the Season 2 opening scene. The new episodes are scheduled to drop on July 31st, giving fans something new to stream this weekend.

The Season 2 description reads, “Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.”

The live-action series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Justin H. Min, and Mary J. Blige, and is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix.

Steve Blackman serves as executive producer and showrunner, with additional executive producers Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, and Keith Goldberg. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will serve as co-executive producers on the project.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “What the hell did they do now? Watch an explosive opening scene from The Umbrella Academy season 2. Dropping into your timeline on Netflix July 31.” You can get a quick preview of the new episodes below, and set a reminder to watch the new season this Friday.

