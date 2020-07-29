Millie Bobby Brown is producing and starring in an adaptation of Tess Sharpe’s novel The Girls I’ve Been. The adaptation was brought in by Aggregate Films’ Tracey Nyberg and falls under Aggregate’s overall deal with Netflix.

The logline reads, “The Girls I’ve Been is a twisty, exhilarating thriller centering around a con artist, Nora, who must use her powers of persuasion and impersonation to get herself, her girlfriend, and ex-boyfriend free during a hostage situation at a bank. The novel will be published by Penguin Random House early next year.”

Sharpe also wrote Barbed Wire Heart and Far From You, and you can find a collection of her work right here on Amazon.

Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman will also produce. Millie Bobby Brown is currently developing “A Time Lost” at Netflix. She is producing the film based on an original story she wrote with her sister Paige Brown. Her next project “Enola Holmes,” which she stars in and is producing with Paige Brown, will be released on Netflix later this year.

“Enola Holmes” is based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer. The new mystery-adventure introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The movie also features Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin.

The description reads, “England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.