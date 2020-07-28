Aaron B. Koontz’s western-themed horror-thriller “The Pale Door” will release in select theaters on August 21st, the same day that the movie releases On-Demand and on digital. Koontz directed the film, working from a script that he wrote with Cameron Burns and Keith Lansdale. The film stars Devin Druid, Zachary Knighton, Noah Segan, Stan Shaw, Pat Healy, Bill Sage, Melora Walters, and Natasha Bassett.

The description reads, “The Dalton gang finds shelter in a seemingly uninhabited ghost town after a train robbery goes south. Seeking help for their wounded leader, they are surprised to stumble upon a welcoming brothel in the town’s square. But the beautiful women who greet them are actually a coven of witches with very sinister plans for the unsuspecting outlaws – and the battle between good and evil is just beginning.”

Earlier this week, the studio picked up select rights to “Prevenge” from AMC’s Shudder. That movie will be released on Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray on August 18th.

Alice Lowe directed “Prevenge,” and stars in the horror/comedy with Gemma Whelan, Kate Dickie, and Jo Hartley.

The description reads, “In Prevenge, Ruth’s misanthropic unborn baby speaks to her from the womb, coaching her to lure and ultimately kill her unsuspecting victims. Struggling with her conscience, loneliness, and a strange strain of prepartum madness, Ruth must ultimately choose between redemption and destruction at the moment of motherhood.”

RLJE Films released a trailer for “The Pale Door” on social media on Tuesday afternoon. If you missed the promotional video, you can watch the trailer below for a look at the unique western-thriller, and get a better look at the cast.

