Warner Bros. Pictures pushed “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” to 2021. The horror-thriller, which was scheduled to release in September 2020, will now release in next year in June.

The film’s description reads, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren, with Michael Chaves directing. The film also stars Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” was produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, who have collaborated on all the “Conjuring” Universe films. Chaves directed the film from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Michelle Morrissey served as executive producers on the project.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is the seventh film in the ever-expanding “Conjuring” Universe, which has grossed more than $1.8B worldwide. You can use the extended break to catch up on the franchise, which includes the first two “Conjuring” films, as well as “Annabelle” and “Annabelle: Creation,” “The Nun,” and “Annabelle Comes Home.”

Fans can look forward to the new installment on June 4, 2021.

