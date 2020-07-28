Crunchyroll currently offers the world’s largest anime library, leading in a genre that is growing in popularity in the United States. The service offers more than 1,000 titles and over 30,000 episodes to stream, and this week, the company announced that it had reached the 3M paid subscribers mark. Crunchyroll currently has over 70M registered users globally, and is the go-to destination for fans of the genre.

Anime in the United States has seen a spike in availability over the last few years. Networks like Adult Swim started devoting more slots on the schedule to the genre, and Netflix has been trying to expand its anime library in hopes of rivaling Crunchyroll’s offerings.

“Crunchyroll’s global growth has been incredible. We launched in 2006 and it took us about 10 years to hit one million subscribers. It took us only two years after that to break two million, and even less than that to hit three million subscribers where we are today. But, we don’t just measure success based on paying subscribers. We have an active and growing AVOD community of over 70 million registered users,” said Joanne Waage, General Manager, Crunchyroll. “Our goal has always been to grow the love of anime globally, and these numbers show our labor of love is paying off — and this is just the beginning.”

Crunchyroll is part of Otter Media, a WarnerMedia company. Late last year, Crunchyroll closed the majority acquisition of VIZ Media Europe Group, expanding its suite of consumer brands to include streaming services Anime Digital Network and Anime on Demand, DVD and manga publisher KAZÉ, and live-action content distributor Eye See Movies.

According to the service, the top content from April to June (in order) was “Black Clover,” “BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS,” “Food Wars! Shokigeki no Soma,” “Haikyu!!,” “Hunter x Hunter,” “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” “My Hero Academia,” “Naruto Shippuden,” “One Piece,” and “Tower of God.”

In 2020, Crunchyroll announced a slate of Crunchyroll Originals, which currently includes 12 series. The first two originals, “Tower of God” and “The God of High School,” have both set new viewership records on the platform. Crunchyroll currently curates the Crunchyroll hub on HBO Max, bringing select fan-favorite titles to the platform each quarter.

Crunchyroll has also announced several linear TV partnerships, including curating anime for the Toonami block on Adult Swim and for a special anime block for TNT Comedy in Germany. Crunchyroll EMEA also distributed the popular sports series “Captain Tsubasa” across eight countries on more than 40 linear TV channels.

“Crunchyroll is a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer space, who for the last 14 years, has shown the industry first-hand what it takes to build a successful DTC business with a die-hard, passionate fan base supporting it,” said Tony Goncalves, CEO of Otter Media. “I am so proud of the entire Crunchyroll team for this incredible accomplishment and for their continued focus on harnessing the global anime community through authentic storytelling. It’s what makes Crunchyroll so much more than a DTC – it’s the preeminent Anime brand globally.”

