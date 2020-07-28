Logitech G introduced the Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset, based on the popular wired PRO X Gaming Headset. You get the same features as the wired version, without having to deal with a tether connecting you to your setup like you’re Neo in the Matrix.

“The PRO X Wireless gaming headset is an important addition to our line-up of pro gaming headsets,” said Chris Pate, portfolio manager of the Logitech G PRO Line. “The PRO X Wireless headset gives pros and aspiring esports athletes the ultimate wireless headset, providing them with the performance, communications and comfort they need, without any wires or limitations.”

The Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset is now equipped with 2.4 GHz Lightspeed wireless, which delivers “over 20 hours of battery life and 42 feet of range,” according to the company.

The new headset features advanced Blue VO!CE software for voice clarity and high-quality communication in-game or during a stream. The company also stated that Pro X features a PRO-G 50 mm driver, DTS 7.1 surround sound support, and memory foam padding.

The Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset is expected to be available in August for $199. The wired version currently sells for $129 right here on Amazon, so you can decide which model is better for your budget.

The Lightspeed tech found in the Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset is already popular in Logitech’s keyboard and mouse options. The technology is virtually lag-free, and I’ve never experienced any difference between a Lightspeed model and a wired version. I use the G703 mouse and the G613 keyboard, and I wouldn’t go back to a wired setup. If you prefer a clean, wire-free setup on your desk, the Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed should be available in the next few weeks.

