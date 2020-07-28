Netflix shared a first look at “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” a new animated series slated to launch on September 18th. Scott Kreamer and Lane Lueras serve as showrunners and executive producers on the project, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow. Zack Stentz serves as a consulting producer on the series.

The synopsis reads, “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive.”

Netflix released the trailer on social media on Tuesday morning. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Welcome to the world’s most incredible adventure camp: Camp Cretaceous! Join the adventure as our campers get up close and personal with dinosaurs in the all new series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, coming to Netflix September 18th.”

The next film in the Jurassic World franchise is “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which is currently in production. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in June 2021, but the release date could change over the next year. Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt are returning to the franchise, along with the original “Jurassic Park” stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, BD Wong, and Sam Neill. Jake Johnson, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, and Justice Smith are also featured in the new installment. Universal Pictures hasn’t released any teasers for the movie yet, but the cast and crew are sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the set on social media sites like Instagram and Twitter.

You can get a look at the art-style in “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” below, and set a reminder to catch the series when it launches on Netflix this fall.

