Shortly after Warner Bros. Pictures announced plans to release Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on September 3rd, Regal confirmed an opening date for its theaters. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal, announced that theatres will begin to reopen across the U.S. on Friday, August 21st.

“Welcoming theatergoers back to our cinemas will be a celebration for not only our team and our industry, but most importantly for the fans who have been anxiously awaiting the year’s upcoming releases,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. “With the health and safety of our staff, customers and communities as our top priority, we are happy to invite audiences to return to the timeless theatrical experience that we have all dearly missed.”

The company added, “Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, opening in the U.S. on Thursday, September 3, will headline new films coming to the theatres like Unhinged, Greenland and Broken Hearts Gallery, along with the strong slate of highly-anticipated films scheduled to release throughout the remainder of 2020, including Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, No Time to Die, Soul, The King’s Man and many more.”

In the announcement, the company also outlined its safety procedures. In the press release, the company added, “Regal theatres will enforce the previously announced health and safety measures that adhere to the latest CDC and public health guidelines, including innovative sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols, and mandatory mask policies for Regal employees and guests.”

The ongoing health crisis has closed theater locations across the country, and there’s no clear indication on which theaters will be open for business on August 21st. You’ll have to check local listings to see which films are being offered at that time and to see if your local theater is open.

Moviegoers will also have to decide if it’s safe to sit in an enclosed space for over two hours once theaters do actually open. While social distancing measures and cleaning will most likely be part of the daily routine, hot spots within the theaters like bathrooms, counters, concessions, seats, and the recycled air itself could be problematic. There’s no data on transmission rates from movie theaters, because they have been closed since the start of the outbreak. The United States continues to see cases spike across the country, with some days seeing over 70K new cases.

AMC Theaters also plans to open in time to screen “Tenet.” Approximately one-third of all AMC cinemas in Europe and the Middle East are already open.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

