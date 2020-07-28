Oprah Winfrey and Apple are partnering up for “The Oprah Conversation,” a new series slated to debut on Apple TV+ on Thursday, July 30th. In the debut episode, “How to Be an Antiracist,” Oprah and best-selling author professor Ibram X. Kendi will speak with white readers who confront their own racist beliefs. The episode will be available to stream for free exclusively on Apple TV+ beginning Thursday, July 30 at 4pm PST.

The description reads, “Filmed remotely and incorporating audience engagement, Oprah will lead timely and intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft. Bringing truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, they reveal gripping stories of human connection.”

“The Oprah Conversation” will continue with a special two-part interview with athlete, commentator, activist, and creator and host of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” Emmanuel Acho on Friday, August 7. In Part 1, Acho will speak to Oprah about his web series and take questions from white viewers. Part 2 of the interview will see Acho and Oprah dive deeper into their raw, unfiltered discussions about race in response to bold questions from white and Latinx guests.

Apple added, “The series will also offer poignant conversations between Oprah and change makers such as Equal Justice Initiative founder and best-selling author Bryan Stevenson. A pivotal voice on racism in America, Stevenson’s story and memoir inspired the acclaimed film “Just Mercy.””

“The Oprah Conversation” will premiere alongside “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah’s Book Club,” now streaming in more than 100 countries on Apple TV+.

Other AppleTV original series in the works include “Shining Girls” with Elisabeth Moss, and the Golden Globe-nominated and SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series “The Morning Show”; as well as the anticipated upcoming series “Mosquito Coast,” starring Justin Theroux. Other projects include “Lisey’s Story,” written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Julianne Moore; and the historical drama series “Hedy Lamarr,” starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot.

