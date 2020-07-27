Freeform’s new limited series “Love in the Time of Corona” will premiere as a two-night limited event, starting on August 22nd and continuing August 23rd. The network confirmed the premiere date with a first look teaser trailer for the series and announced that the episodes will also be available on Hulu the following day.

Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the cast’s actual homes, this four-part, limited series follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine, from the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

The description reads, “James and Sade, a married couple who have been living somewhat separate lives, are forced back under the same roof after the pandemic puts James’ work travel to a halt. With headlines mounting, they begin to reevaluate their family’s priorities. Roommates Oscar and Elle’s mostly platonic friendship becomes increasingly complicated with the uncertainty of the pandemic as they wonder if they can find love under one roof. Paul and Sarah put up a “happy couple” facade for their daughter Sophie’s sake when the pandemic sends her home from college, although unbeknownst to her, they have separated. Nanda, a headstrong woman whose husband is unable to return home from his rehab facility, is determined to celebrate her fiftieth wedding anniversary.”

Real-life couple Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, who also serve as executive producers on the project, portray James and Sade, a couple who have been living somewhat separate lives. The description adds, “He has a busy career that keeps him on the road, and she is at home raising their daughter. Once the pandemic puts them under one roof, their time together leads them to reevaluate their relationship and their priorities.”

Tommy Dorfman stars as Oscar, a successful nonbinary stylist, and Rainey Qualley stars as Elle, an aspiring singer-songwriter. With the uncertainty of the pandemic, Oscar and Elle’s mostly platonic friendship becomes increasingly complicated as Oscar’s latest online date progresses toward relationship territory just as Elle’s neighborly crush starts to blossom.

Gil Bellows plays Paul, Bellows’ real-life wife Rya Kihlstedt will portray Sarah, and their daughter Ava Bellows plays Sophie. After quietly separating months earlier, Paul and Sarah reluctantly decide to quarantine together when their sweet yet intense daughter, Sophie, returns home from college. But when Sophie’s high school sweetheart suddenly breaks up with her, Paul and Sarah struggle to continue their “happy couple” ruse for their daughter’s sake.

L. Scott Caldwell plays Nanda, a headstrong woman determined to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband, Charles. Played by guest star Charlie Robinson, Charles is unable to come home from a rehab facility when COVID-19 causes them to go into lockdown.

