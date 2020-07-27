Voltage Pictures released the official trailer for “After We Collided,” the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 YA hit “After.” The sequel stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Dylan Sprouse, Charlie Weber, Louise Lombard, and Candice King.

The official description reads, “Hardin will always be… Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with— or has he been a stranger all along? She wishes she could walk away. It’s just not that easy. Not with the memory of the passionate nights they spent together. Still, Tessa’s not sure she can endure one more broken promise. She’s focused on her studies and just starting an exciting new internship at Vance Publishing. She’s also being pursued by Trevor, a handsome new co-worker who is exactly the kind of guy she should be with. Hardin knows he made a mistake, possibly the biggest one of his life. He wants to right his wrongs and overcome his demons. He’s not going to lose Tessa without a fight. But can he change? Will he change… for love? AFTER WE COLLIDED… Life will never be the same.”

The original “After” released in April 2019, and had a modest $6M domestic opening. The film later became a massive hit for the studio, going on to make over $69.7M from an estimated $14M budget.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “In this second installment based on the worldwide bestseller After, we follow Hessa’s intense breakup and its aftermath. Will love overcome the past?”

Fans can set a reminder to catch the movie in theaters on October 2nd, and it will also release on VOD. If you haven’t seen the original movie, you can stream “After” on Prime Video, and iTunes. You can add the movie to your watchlist this weekend while you are waiting for the fall follow-up to release.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.