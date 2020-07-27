Chrissy Teigen is returning to Quibi with an all-new series “Eye Candy,” produced by Main Event Media, and executive produced by Teigen. The show is based on the popular game show “Sokkuri Sweets” from Japan’s Nippon TV. The show is centered around teams of celebrities and civilians who will attempt to identify outrageous edible creations designed to look like every day ordinary objects.

The description read,s “With the objective to distinguish edible (and delicious!) creations from real objects, the suspense hilariously builds to when contestants must make their choice – and then take a bite!”

“I’ve been fascinated by all the mind blowing cake videos seen around the world and I’m thrilled to be a part of introducing Eye Candy to many others. Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any feelings of confusion, betrayal or cravings that may ensue from watching this program,” said Chrissy Teigen.

“When we first viewed the original Japanese series the closest reference that came to mind was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Literally anything that appears on set could be made of chocolate or an undercover cake creation. The culinary artistry on display in the show is incredible and at the same time utterly ridiculous in all the right ways,” said Jimmy Fox, President of Main Event Media.

The hit Japanese format was originally unveiled by Nippon TV, as an offering at MIPTV 2019 and the deal was finalized between Nippon TV and All3Media America for the format to stream in America under the new name Eye Candy on Quibi.

“Congratulations to Chrissy, Jimmy and Quibi for finding our signature dish/format amidst the myriad of delicious plates/shows in the world! Sokkuri Sweets airs each New Year’s Day on our Nippon TV Network all throughout Japan to stellar ratings. Families watch the hottest and trendiest celebrities of the moment bite into a doorknob, a plant, or even a shoe, to find out if it was eye candy or an actual object! The pastry chef creates objects that are impossible to detect if it’s real or a sweet confection; the suspense is immense, and the result is so satisfying,” said Atsushi Sogo, President of International Business Development, Nippon TV. “I am very confident that Quibi audiences will be glued to the screen to find out for themselves and look forward to many mouth-watering episodes.”

