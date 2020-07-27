HBO Sports will air “Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe” on August 1st on HBO. The special is a conversation hosted by Rapinoe, one of women’s soccer’s biggest stars, with U.S. House of Representatives member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who covers racial injustice for the New York Times, and comedian, television host and two-time Peabody Award-winner Hasan Minhaj.

According to HBO, “Rapinoe will lead a spirited dialogue with these change-makers aiming to help shape the ongoing cultural conversation that has been taking place during this significant time in our country’s history.”

“We are grateful Megan Rapinoe would choose HBO as home for this conversation and look forward to more opportunities with her to continue this dialogue,” said Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports. “Megan is fearless in speaking out on issues. Joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nikole Hannah-Jones, and Hasan Minhaj, this conversation embraces the challenges we collectively face.”

“It is an honor to host a show with a critical conversation between some of America’s most innovative thought leaders,” said Megan Rapinoe. “I am so thankful to HBO for providing such a powerful platform for this important dialogue.”

Rapinoe is a member of the U.S. national women’s soccer team and has generated headlines both on and off the field. Rapinoe knelt during the national anthem in 2016 in support of Colin Kaepernick, and was named the tournament’s most outstanding performer in the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. The U.S. won the gold in the event, and Rapinoe has become an icon while leading the charge in activism, equality, and social justice.

“Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe” is produced by HBO Sports; executive producers, Peter Nelson and Bentley Weiner for HBO; and Megan Rapinoe. You can watch a preview of the special below.

