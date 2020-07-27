CBS All Access announced the premiere date for “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3. The new season will start on October 15th, and there will be thirteen new episodes to enjoy. The episodes will be available on-demand weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States.

The Season 3 description reads, “After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.”

The third season features Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

You can stream the first seasons of “Star Trek: Discovery” on CBS All Access if you need to catch up on the story. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

“Star Trek: Discovery” is just one part of CBS All Access’ growing lineup of Star Trek series. The other shows include the popular “Star Trek Picard” series, and the new animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks” starring Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero. The animated series also features Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman. Fans of the franchise can stream that series on August 6th.

CBS All Access is also working on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck; and a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh. A CG-animated series aimed at younger audiences is also in the works for Nickelodeon, titled “Star Trek: Prodigy.”

