Adult Swim released two “Rick & Morty” videos over the weekend, taking advantage of the Comic-Con at Home buzz. The first video is a rough sketch from an upcoming Season 5 episode, and the other is a short called “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider.”

The two videos don’t include a premiere date for Season 5, so keep your expectations to a minimum. The fifth season will probably release sometime over the next two years, so you’ll just have to keep the show on your radar for a while.

“Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” is an eight-minute short to hold you over while you’re waiting for the next season. Takashi Sano directed the installment, and the description reads, “Morty goes on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop “The Genocider”. Nothing weird happens.” Sola Entertainment produced the episode, which was animated at Telecom Animation Film.

According to Dan Harmon, the writers have completed their work on Season 5, and the team is now working on Season 6. While the ongoing health crisis has most likely slowed production, it hasn’t stopped.

The new video is the second anime-style short created for the series. Back in March, Adult Swim released “Samurai & Shogun” to get fans excited for the new episodes scheduled to premiere last May. Kaichi Sato directed that project, with Yohei Tadano and Keisuke Chiba voicing the roles of Rick and Morty respectively. There have been other shorts, promotions, and videos released intermittently between seasons in the past, and a collection of them can be found on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel.

If you missed the two videos this weekend, you can watch them below. The shorts have quickly become fan favorite distractions, and they usually rack-up millions of views from fans eager to stream new adventures of the duo.

