Netflix is working on a prequel series set within “The Witcher” universe. The limited-series, called “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” will focus on the Elves before they were hunted down and pushed off their lands by the humans. The story will also feature the first Witcher, and dive into the forgotten lore of the franchise.

According to the company, “The Witcher: Blood Origin” will be a six-part live-action series, and it will be filmed in the United Kingdom. Netflix stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the new series, and the company did not announce any casting details at this time.

Netflix confirmed the series on social media, telling followers, “1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be.” The platform added, “Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.”

Declan de Barra will serve as executive producer and showrunner on the project, with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also attached as an executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski, the writer of the The Witcher series of books that the show is based on, will serve as a creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown, Sean Daniel, Tomek Baginski, and Jarek Sawko will also serve as executive producers.

The growing Witcher universe also includes an animated spin-off movie on Netflix. That project is called “The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf,” which follows Geralt’s teacher Vesemir.

Fans are still waiting on “The Witcher: Season 2,” which was hit with delays because of the ongoing health crisis. The series is one of the most popular shows to ever hit Netflix, and the company is eager to get new episodes out to fans.

You can use the break in the action to read the original novels that the show is based on. You can find a collection of Andrzej Sapkowski’s work right here on Amazon, and start your own Witcher trials.

