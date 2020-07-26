Netflix surprised “Kissing Booth” fans this weekend by announcing “The Kissing Booth 3,” which is set to premiere in 2021. The company filmed the third installment without an announcement, and it will be ready to premiere next year. Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Molly Ringwald will return for the third installment, and Vince Marcello is returning to direct.

The two previous films have become fan-favorites on the platform, and it seems like the trilogy will complete the story. Marcello directed the first two installments and wrote the adaptations, which are based on characters from Beth Reekles’ 2012 novel. You can find the novel right here on Amazon.

The description for “The Kissing Booth 2” reads, “Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.”

Netflix confirmed the third installment on social media on Sunday afternoon. The platform announced, “It’s official! The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021.”

The company didn’t give an exact premiere date at this time, but more information and a few teasers will most likely be released at the start of the new year. You can watch the announcement Sneak Peek video that Netflix released on Sunday for a first look at the movie.

You can watch “The Kissing Booth” and “The Kissing Booth 2” right now on Netflix.

