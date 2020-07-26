Disney hosted a virtual Comic-Con at Home panel for “The Right Stuff,” which was moderated by former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison. The panel featured cast members Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford, Eric Ladin, and Patrick Fischler. Showrunner and Executive Producer Mark Lafferty also attended the virtual event, with Executive Producer Jennifer Davisson.

The series is based on the bestseller by Tom Wolfe, which is available right here on Amazon.

The show’s description reads, “The Right Stuff is an inspirational look at the early days of the U.S. Space Program and the incredible story of America’s first astronauts, the Mercury Seven. At the height of the Cold War in 1959, the Soviet Union dominates the space race, and America fears it is a nation in decline. Newly-formed NASA has the monumental task of sending a man into space, and its engineers estimate they need decades to accomplish the feat. They are given two years. Dubbed Project Mercury, the program recruits and trains just seven astronauts from a handful of the military’s best pilots. Within days of being presented to the world, the Mercury Seven become instant celebrities, forged into heroes before they achieve a single heroic act. At a time when many wondered if America’s glory days were behind it, The Right Stuff is an aspirational story about how ordinary human beings can achieve the extraordinary. As much about who we are today as it is about historic achievements, the series evokes the wonder of this singular era, when the free world looked towards a new horizon of hope as we first stepped off the bounds of our only home to venture into the vast unknown.”

National Geographic also released a first look clip during the event and uploaded the video to YouTube. The video’s description reads, “See an official clip from The Right Stuff, the incredible story of America’s first astronauts, the Mercury Seven, during the early days of the U.S. Space Program. Start streaming the Original Series this fall.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.