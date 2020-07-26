Adult Swim and Toonami introduced a new partnership with Crunchyroll during the network’s Comic-Con at Home virtual panel. Fans can look forward to an all-new anime series called “Fena: Pirate Princess,” and The original series will air on Adult Swim’s Toonami and stream on Crunchyroll in 2021.

“I’m thrilled to be able to announce our next co-produced anime series with our partners at Crunchyroll and bring Nakazawa’s unique vision to life,” said Jason DeMarco, svp/creative director on-air for Adult Swim. “I hope you come to love these characters as much as I do.”

The show’s description reads, “Fena: Pirate Princess is a 12 episode original anime series that tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman. Fena has been raised on an Island where there is no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, to be used and discarded by soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword “Eden.” It is the story of a lifetime adventure she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!”

“The global anime community is going to love adventuring alongside Fena in this new series setting sail next year,” said Sarah Victor, head of development, Crunchyroll. “We’re delighted to be working alongside Adult Swim to bring this new series to life.”

“Fena: Pirate Princess,” directed by Kazuto Nakazawa and with animation by Production I.G, will be an Adult Swim and Crunchyroll Production. The network also released a first look trailer for the new series during the virtual event, and fans can check out the promotional video below.

