Disney’s cast and creative team from the upcoming animated movie “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” hosted a virtual Comic-Con at Home panel this weekend. The team teased the upcoming feature, and reminded everyone that the new movie will be available on Disney+ on August 28th.

The Comic-Con panel included stars Ashley Tisdale (Candace), Vincent Martella (Phineas), Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet), and Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus), as well as creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh. Director Bob Bowen also participated in the virtual panel for fans.

The cast and crew discussed the origins of the iconic animated series, and shared an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming movie’s opening song, Such A Beautiful Day. Tisdale performs the song in the movie, and Variety’s Michael Schneider moderated the panel.

“Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” is an adventure story that tracks stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.

Comic-Con wraps up on Sunday, but there are panels and events still on the schedule. If you’re a fan of animation, the Saturday schedule includes “The Simpsons,” “Bless the Harts,” “American Dad,” and “Family Guy.” Other notable panels include “The Order,” “Wynonna Earp,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” and “Motherland: Fort Salem.”

You can set a reminder to catch the premiere of “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” on August 28th, and sing along with Candace in the promotional video below.

If you haven’t streamed any of the panels, you can learn How to Stream this year’s [email protected] panels if you would like to join them.

