The new animated film “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure,” written and directed by Richard Linklater, will release globally on Netflix. Tommy Pallotta, Mike Blizzard, Femke Wolting, and Bruno Felix produced the movie, which features Jack Black, Zachary Levi, Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, Milo Coy, Lee Eddy, Bill Wise, Natalie L’Amoreaux, Jessica Brynn Cohen, Sam Chipman, and Danielle Guilbot.

“It struck me years ago that this was my film to make, from both a chronological and proximity level – I was there, going into 3rd grade. Our unique animation style allows both the conjuring of a world long gone, and the flowing, playful expression of memory and imagination. It’s been a fun, creative journey to incorporate things like 3D graphics into a live-action shoot to help bring this story to life,” said Richard Linklater.

The description reads, “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure” tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives. It both captures the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and the lesser-seen bottom-up perspective of what it was like from an excited kid’s perspective, living near NASA but mostly watching it on TV like hundreds of millions of others. It’s ultimately both an exacting re-creation of this special moment in history and a kid’s fantasy about being plucked from his average life in suburbia to secretly train for a covert mission to the moon.”

Set against the backdrop of the 1969 Apollo mission to the moon, which celebrated its 51st anniversary on July 17th, the new film is inspired by Linklater’s childhood in Houston, TX. The live-action shoot wrapped in March 2020 in Austin and will feature a hybrid of hand-drawn and computer-animated imagery. Production will be completed at Minnow Mountain in Austin and Submarine in the Netherlands.

