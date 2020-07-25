The “Archer” team brought a Season 11 trailer to Comic-Con and announced that the show would return with new episodes on September 16th. The episodes will first air on FXX but will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane; Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother, Malory Archer; Judy Greer as Cheryl Tunt; Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as Pam Poovey; Adam Reed Ray Gillette; and Lucky Yates as Algernop Krieger.

Archer is out of his coma, ending the fantasy themes that have kept the show going for the last few seasons. Season 11 will start with two back-to-back episodes at 10 pm ET, and the first season is scheduled to have eight episodes.

The new season’s description adds, “In season 11 of FXX‘s comedy Archer, “Sterling Archer“ is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.”

Adam Reed created the series, which is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis. The series is produced by FX Productions.

There are still two days of panels planned for Comic-Con at Home. You can check out How to Stream this year’s [email protected] panels if you would like to join them, or our article on the top 42 panels for TV & Movie fan.

If you missed the panel, you can watch the “Archer: Season 11” trailer below for a fist look at the new episodes.

