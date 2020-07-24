Hulu shared a first look at “Helstrom” during the show’s virtual panel at this year’s Comic-Con at Home event. The series is based on the Marvel Comics character Daimon Hellstrom, and is slated to premiere on the platform on October 16th.

The show’s official description reads, “As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.”

While the premiere is a few months away, fans won’t have to wait week after week for new episodes to drop. Hulu confirmed that all episodes in the first season will be released at the same time, so you can binge right through the story. The first season is expected to have 10 episodes.

The video’s description on YouTube adds, “The world isn’t ready for a Helstrom family reunion. All episodes premiere October 16, 2020, only on Hulu.”

“Helstrom” could be a welcomed distraction for Marvel fans that are patiently awaiting the start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel TV shows had their glory when “Daredevil,” “Iron Fist,” “Nick Cage,” “Jessica Jones,” and “The Punisher” were ruling the ratings on Netflix, but they fizzled out when Netflix dropped the shows.

Since the end of the Netflix/Marvel partnership, “Cloak & Dagger” and Hulu’s own “The Runaways” have also come to an end. Even the long-running “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is coming to an end after Season 7. As these shows air their final episodes, Disney is focusing on the live-action MCU stories on Disney+. Those projects were hit with delays because of the ongoing health crisis, and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” are missing their August premiere date. For now, Marvel fans can look forward to “Helstrom,” and hope that “Black Widow” will be able to hit theaters in November.

