HBO Max and Cartoon Network hosted several panels this weekend for Comic-Con at Home. Select members of the casts and crews discussed their upcoming shows and limited series, and the network had several new trailers ready to share with fans. The two networks have several new series on the way, adding to HBO Max’s already impressive slate of animated-series, and most of them will ready to stream this summer.

The next installment to “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” is called “Obsidian.” The network teased, “Marceline and Princess Bubblegum journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom – and deep into their tumultuous past – to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.”

The virtual didn’t set a premiere date for “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” but did say the new installment is “coming soon.” The new chapter will explore the relationship between Princess Bubblegum and Marceline, and introduce viewers to an all new place. Fans will have to wait a little longer to get a trailer for this special episode.

As we reported earlier, “Infinite Train” is moving to HBO Max for “Infinite Train: Book 3.” The third installment’s description reads, “Grace and Simon are the leaders of the Apex, an anarchic group of kids on a mysterious train. During one of their destructive missions, Grace and Simon get separated from the rest of the Apex and must find their way back. As the duo navigate through the myriad worlds of the train, they meet Hazel, an optimistic young girl, and Tuba, her gentle gorilla companion. Will Grace and Simon find new inspiration in Hazel’s innocence, or will the ways of the Apex recruit yet another aboard the train?”

The next chapter, which has the subtitle “Cult of the Conductor,” is scheduled to premiere on August 13th.

HBO Max also shared a trailer for “Tig n’ Seek,” which comes from Myke Chilian and Cartoon Network Studios. The series description adds, “Tig n’ Seek follows an upbeat and eccentric 8-year-old boy named Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek. Tiggy not only works at the Department of Lost and Found, finding lost items all throughout Wee-Gee City, he lives there too! Though he tries to help his friends whenever he can, his over-eagerness and neurotic quirks often lead to chaos in the Department. Tiggy’s partner and best friend is his cat, Gweeseek. She’s a graceful, friendly kitty who appears to be a normal cat, but is also capable of inventing extraordinary gadgets to help her friends in times of need. Join Tig n’ Seek as they navigate the wacky day-to-day dilemmas of working at the Department of Lost and Found.”

“Tig n’ Seek” premiered on July 23rd, so this is one animated series that you can dive into right now.

“The Fungies!” is a series from Stephen Neary and Cartoon Network Studios. The network describes the series as “a prehistoric comedy that explores Fungietown through the whimsical quests of Seth, a young student at Fungietown Elementary.” HBO Max added, “Seth loves science and sharing his exciting discoveries with all his Fungie friends. But in his search for the ultimate scientific adventure, Seth often stirs up trouble for Fungietown’s colorful inhabitants leading to hilarious and heartwarming surprises.”

HBO Max confirmed that “The Fungies!” will premiere on HBO Max on August 20th.

The final trailer was for “Summer Camp Island,” the animated series created by Julia Pott. The show is based on Pott’s short that screened at the Sundance Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and SXSW. The description reads, “The series follows best friends Oscar and Hedgehog as they learn that their camp is on a magical island, and that instead of making potholders–they’ll be making friends with monsters and yetis. The counselors? Well, they’re witches. And the cabins? Those were built by aliens. The moon? OK, it is the same ‘ole moon, but here, he talks. As Oscar and Hedgehog spend their summer days having strange encounters with mystical creatures, they begin to discover their own magical potentials.”

You can also stream “Summer Camp Island” this weekend on HBO Max.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.