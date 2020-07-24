AMC’s “The Walking Dead: Season 11” won’t be ready its regular October premiere. The ongoing health crisis has slowed production, and fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the new season. The new spinoff series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” will be ready to stream this fall, and fans also have “Fear the Walking Dead” to binge through while “The Walking Dead” is on hold.

The network hosted a Comic-Con at Home panel on Saturday, where showrunner Angela Kang confirmed the delay and the new premiere dates. There is some good news. AMC will air the Season 10 finale on October 4th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, so you’ll still have something to watch. AMC is also working on six additional episodes for Season 10, which will be shot in early 2021, then released before the Season 11 premiere.

The Season 10 finale was first scheduled to air back in April, but the network held onto the episode during the start of the outbreak.

Fans are already excited about Season 11 because AMC announced that former cast member Lauren Cohan, who played the role of Maggie Greene, is coming back as a series regular. The network made that announcement last October when the show was renewed for Season 11.

If you’re a fan of “Fear the Walking Dead,” the Season 6 premiere is now scheduled for October 11th at 9 p.m. ET. AMC is also launching “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” the newest spinoff in the franchise, which will premiere on October 4th at 10 p.m. ET. AMC is using the Season 10 finale of “The Walking Dead” as a lead-in for the new show.

Overall, you’ll have a lot of Walking Dead content to dive into this October, just not Season 11. If you haven’t jumped into the spinoff yet, you can use the time to catch up on the story, and you can give “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” a try while you’re waiting for “The Walking Dead: Season 11.”

You also have three new trailers to watch. The first trailer is from “The Walking Dead: Season 10 Finale,” followed by “Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6,” and another look at “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”

