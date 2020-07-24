HBO hosted a “Lovecraft Country” panel during this year’s Comic at Home virtual celebration, and the network released a first look trailer for fans of the genre. The show comes from showrunner and executive producer Misha Green, and the series is slated to debut on HBO and HBO Max on August 16th.

Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, and Michael Kenneth Williams star in the series, with recurring guests Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Tony Goldwyn.

If you missed the earlier teaser trailers, “Lovecraft Country” is based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. The ten-episode series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams).

The description adds, “Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.”

“Lovecraft Country” is executive produced by Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange (who also directed Episode 1), Daniel Sackheim (who also directed Episodes 2 and 3) and David Knoller (executive producer on Episode 1). The series was produced by afemme, Inc., Bad Robot Productions, and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

HBO also hosted a Comic-Con panel for “His Dark Materials,” and released a first look at the show’s second season. You can read our article on How to Stream this year’s [email protected] panels, or our article on the top 42 panels for TV & Movie fan. HBO has several projects on the list, including the new animated-comedy series “Close Enough,” from the creator of “The Regular Show.” You can watch the video below for a quick preview of the second season.

