Fans will return to the “Outer Banks” on Netflix. The video streaming service renewed the popular YA drama series for a second season this week but didn’t confirm a premiere date for the new episodes. Netflix made the confirmation on social media, simply telling fans, “Outer Banks has been renewed for Season 2!”

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke created the series, and the trio will return as showrunners for the second season. The show stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten. The cast is expected to return for the new season.

The show’s description reads, “Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.”

Fans will have to wait a little longer to get a premiere date for Season 2, and Netflix will most likely drop a few teaser trailers once the series returns to production.

Netflix’s upcoming September schedule includes “Away Season 1,” “Julie and the Phantoms Season 1,” and “Enola Holmes,” with Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, and Susan Wokoma. The extended cast also includes Henry Cavill and two-time Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter.

