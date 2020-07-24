Paramount Pictures is shaking up its slate once again, this time delaying “Top Gun: Maverick” and “A Quiet Place II.” They weren’t the only delayS, the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” follow-up and several other smaller releases will now release in 2021.

The horror-thriller “A Quiet Place II” will release before “Top Gun 2,” and the movie is now scheduled for April 23, 2021. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are returning for the follow-up installment, with Krasinski set to direct. The film’s description reads, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” will move from December 23rd to July 2, 2021. Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris star in the film, with Joseph Kosinski directing. The sequel’s description adds, “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

A few smaller films were also moved. “Jackass” was moved from July 2021 to September 2021, and the “Sonic the Hedgehog” sequel will move to April 8, 2022. “Under the Boardwalk” is now scheduled for July 22, 2022, and “The Tiger’s Apprentice” was delayed an entire year to February 10, 2023.

These films join other delays like “Mulan,” “Tenet,” and “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” but those three films were removed from the summer schedule and not given new release dates. With big releases like “Spider-Man,” “A Quiet Place,” and “Top Gun: Maverick” moving around, smaller films will be forced to reposition themselves around the premiere dates. You can expect a lot of updates over the next few months.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

