Prime Video hosted a virtual panel for “The Boys” during this year’s Comic-Con at Home event, and select members of the cast and crew discussed the show’s first two seasons. Fans were also told that Prime Video has renewed the series for a third season, so more adventures are certainly on the way.

The platform also announced that it will launch a new after-show called “Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys,” which will be hosted and executive produced by Aisha Tyler. That show is expected to premiere on Prime Video on August 28th, and will offer a retrospective look at the show.

You can add “The Boys Season 2” to your watchlist right here on Prime Video, so you don’t forget about the premiere.

Fans of the series can start watching Season 2 on September 4th, and there will be three episodes to binge through. The last five episodes of the season will release one-week at a time through October 9th. You can watch a clip of the new season below, thanks to an upload from Prime Video earlier tonight.

The platform released a teaser trailer for Season 2 back in early July, and the season description reads, “In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.”

The series features Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Aya Cash, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, and Nathan Mitchell.

The premiere date gives everyone a little over a month to binge through the first season, which is also available to stream on Prime Video.

If you’re new to the show, the series description adds, “The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven”, and their formidable Vought backing.”

